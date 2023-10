Bismarck, N.D. — Still eyeing their first win of the season, the Univeristy of Mary welcomed Winona State to the community bowl on Saturday. Ina defensive battle, the Warriors defeated the Marauders, 17-7.

Winona State Warriors 17 UMary Marauders 7 Minot State Beavers 9 Northern State Wolves 46 North Dakota State Bison 38 Missouri State Beavers 10 Western Illinois Leathernecks 10 North Dakota Fighting Hawks 49 Dakota State Trojans 14 Dickinson State Blue Hawks 40