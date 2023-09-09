BISMARCK, N.D. — After opening the season on the road against Augustana last week, the University of Mary Marauders hosted the University of Sioux Falls in the home opener on Saturday. The Cougars offense was too much, as the Maruaders fell, 36-17.

Football Scoreboard:

Sioux Falls Cougars36UMary Marauders17
Minot State Beavers14Minnesota-Moorhead Dragons56
Maine Black Bears7North Dakota State Bison44
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks22North Dakota Fighting Hawks37
Dickinson State Blue Hawks24Wisconsin-Stout Blue Devils21
Concordia-Nebraska Bulldogs27Jamestown Jimmies23