BISMARCK, N.D. — After opening the season on the road against Augustana last week, the University of Mary Marauders hosted the University of Sioux Falls in the home opener on Saturday. The Cougars offense was too much, as the Maruaders fell, 36-17.
Football Scoreboard:
|Sioux Falls Cougars
|36
|UMary Marauders
|17
|Minot State Beavers
|14
|Minnesota-Moorhead Dragons
|56
|Maine Black Bears
|7
|North Dakota State Bison
|44
|Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
|22
|North Dakota Fighting Hawks
|37
|Dickinson State Blue Hawks
|24
|Wisconsin-Stout Blue Devils
|21
|Concordia-Nebraska Bulldogs
|27
|Jamestown Jimmies
|23