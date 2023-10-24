BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Bismarck Bobcat goaltender, Hunter Shepard, will make his NHL debut in net for the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

Shepard, who donned the black and gold for two season (2014-2016), played in 94 games and finished with a .910 save percentage. He joins Roope Hintz as the only Bobcats to reach the pinnacle of professional hockey.

“It was an honor to have the privilege of coaching Hunter,” Bobcats head coach Layne Sedevie

said. “What set him apart from others I’ve coached is the fact he knocked on my office door

every morning and wanted to do extra. To see him finally get rewarded for his hard work,

especially when everyone said he wouldn’t make it this far, shows what kind of person he is. He

proved everybody wrong. He’s done that his whole life.”

Shepard and the Capitals battle the New Jersey Devils at 6:30 p.m. central time on TNT.