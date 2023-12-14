NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota State’s most accomplished quarterback in school history is making his first career start tonight in Las Vegas when Easton Stick steps under center for the Los Angeles Chargers vs the Las Vegas Raiders.

For the last five seasons, Stick has been the backup quarterback for the Chargers after they selected him in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft. And until this past Sunday when he stepped in for an injured Justin Herbert against the Broncos, Stick had only thrown one singular pass in the regular season in his entire career.

In the loss, Stick threw for 179 yards, completing 13 passes on 24 attempts in relief.

With Herbert being declared out for the season following the game and the Chargers still alive in the playoff hunt, the Bison alum has been handed the keys and put in a situation he knows far too well.

Back in 2015 as a Redshirt Freshman for NDSU, Stick was asked to do an impossible task, take over as quarterback for a team that had just lost its star draft prospect starting quarterback (Carson Wentz), had already lost two of their first 6 games, and had just won its 4th straight FCS championship the previous season.

Despite what seemed like incredibly high pressure, Stick held his own and led NDSU on an undefeated run to the FCS Championship, where a healthy Wentz returned and won NDSU their 5th straight FCS championship.

After Wentz was drafted, Stick took over as the team’s starter and became arguably the best quarterback in the school’s history. Winning two more championships and setting NDSU records for career passing yards (8,693), passing touchdowns (88), total offensive yards (11,216), and total touchdowns (129).

Stick also finished his career with 49 wins, which was not only a record for the most wins by a starting quarterback in NDSU history but also the most wins by a starting quarterback in NCAA Division I FCS history.

Stick is slated to be a free agent at the end of the season, and now, tonight, in prime time, he’ll finally have the chance to potentially jumpstart his NFL career.

You can watch Stick play against the Raiders at 7:15 p.m. on Prime Video.