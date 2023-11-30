FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Former North Dakota State Football player, Reed Ryan, who played for four years for the Bison before transferring to the University of Minnesota Duluth for his senior season, has passed away at the age of 22 years old.

According to the university, Ryan died at Essentia Health in Duluth on Tuesday, with the cause of his death having not been released at this time.

“Our staff and players are devastated about Reed’s passing,” said UMD head football coach Curt Weise. “Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand. He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him. We were fortunate to have Reed on our team, and he made our program, our department, and our community a better place in a short period of time. Reed will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever. He was the epitome of a UMD Bulldog, and what we can all aspire to be. To his family, thank you for allowing us to be part of his inspiring young life. Reed was a Bulldog through and through.”

A Wisconsin native, Ryan spent four seasons at NDSU after graduating high school where he was a part of two NCAA Division I AA FCS National Championships (2019, 2021). A three-time Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award winner (2020, 2021, 2022) and a four-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Honor Roll member (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022).