The first signing period of the 2023-24 calendar year continues with a quartet of signees at Minot High, each staying close by at the next level.

Some of the top talent leading Minot High to WDA championships in multiple sports aren’t going far for college. Key pieces of the state softball runner up Ellington and Izzy Anderson, who aren’t related, look forward to staying in town to play at Minot State under first year Head Coach Sal Rodriguez.

“He’s always very positive and he really gave off a really good vibe and I see a lot of positivity in him and I think that he’s going to do really well for Minot State so that was another big factor. I really value my family and my friends and for them to be able to come watch me, it’s really nice,” Ellington Anderson.

“I think that he’s going to do some great things with the program and him trying to bring in some local athletes I think is a really good idea,” Izzy Anderson said.

That local connection also spreads out to other sports, as Julie Folk signs with the Beavers to run cross country and track, an opportunity she wasn’t planning on pursuing until getting the chance to run with the team this past summer.

“MSU has the perfect schooling for business and what I want to do and then with the team I thought it was a perfect opportunity to stay with cross country,” Folk said.

Someone that’s run with Volk in cross country while playing three other sports is the Minot soccer’s leader in goals Maicee Burke, set to join her sister Maliah at UMary.

“It’s a way harder level, like high school to there is a big difference but UMary is a really good program. They just played in the [NSIC] Championship yesterday so that was really cool to see me going there next year to hopefully continue that trend. I’ve been there a lot because of my sister obviously. I know the whole team and the coaches so I’m really familiar with the place so that will be good,” Burke said.

It’s already been a busy signing period in the Magic City, Monday’s Minot signees join Emerson Perrin and Braden Nelson as athletes that have their spots secured in college.