NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s the first week of our Winter Edition of Friday Night Frenzy! We’ll have coverage from all of Western North Dakota’s biggest games and highlights from the hardwood to the mat. Make sure to follow all season long!

Division AA Basketball:

Class AA Basketball Scores

Legacy Sabers 78 #2 Century Patriots 82 Boys Final Jamestown Blue Jays 60 Bismarck Demons 91 Boys Final Williston Coyotes 69 St. Mary’s Saints 59 Boys Final Dickinson Midgets 79 Mandan Braves 75 Boys Final #3 Legacy Sabers 62 #2 Century Patriots 47 Girls Final Jamestown Blue Jays 38 Bismarck Demons 63 Girls Final Williston Coyotes 22 St. Mary’s Saints 62 Girls Final Dickinson Midgets 42 Mandan Braves 71 Girls Final

Division A & B Basketball:

High School Basketball Scores

Dickinson Trinity 55 Rapid City Christian, SD 33 Girls Final Shiloh Christian 57 Oak Grove 43 Girls Final Beulah 37 #2 Bottineau (A) 71 Girls Final #3 South Prairie-Max (A) 76 Glenburn 35 Girls Final Drake-Anamoose 37 #7 TGU (B) 70 Girls Final Dickinson Trinity 46 Rapid City Christian, SD 71 Boys Final #5 Shiloh Christian (A) 84 Oak Grove 62 Boys Final South Prairie-Max 71 Glenburn 42 Boys Final Bottineau 48 #2 Grafton (A) 76 Boys Final #4 Westhope-Newburg (B) 76 Our Redeemer’s 49 Boys Final Harvey Wells-County 36 #3 Bishop Ryan (B) 52 Boys Final Hettinger-Scranton 27 #1 Bowman County (B) 63 Boys Final

Wrestling:

Boys Bismarck Rotary Wrestling Standings

1. Rapid City Stevens 151 2. Watertown 131.5 3. Bismarck 123 4. Dickinson 114 5. Aberdeen Central 107

Girls Bismarck Rotatory Wrestling

1. Bismarck 176.5 2. Minot 172 3. Legacy 154.5 4. Watertown 123 5. Rapid City Stevens 104

Hockey:

High School Hockey Scores

Jamestown Blue Jays 8 Bottineau/Rugby Braves 3 Boys Final Mandan Braves 6 Williston Coyotes 0 Boys Final West Fargo United 2 Minot Majettes 1 Girls Final