NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s the first week of our Winter Edition of Friday Night Frenzy! We’ll have coverage from all of Western North Dakota’s biggest games and highlights from the hardwood to the mat. Make sure to follow all season long!
Division AA Basketball:
Class AA Basketball Scores
|Legacy Sabers
|78
|#2 Century Patriots
|82
|Boys
|Final
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|60
|Bismarck Demons
|91
|Boys
|Final
|Williston Coyotes
|69
|St. Mary’s Saints
|59
|Boys
|Final
|Dickinson Midgets
|79
|Mandan Braves
|75
|Boys
|Final
|#3 Legacy Sabers
|62
|#2 Century Patriots
|47
|Girls
|Final
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|38
|Bismarck Demons
|63
|Girls
|Final
|Williston Coyotes
|22
|St. Mary’s Saints
|62
|Girls
|Final
|Dickinson Midgets
|42
|Mandan Braves
|71
|Girls
|Final
Division A & B Basketball:
High School Basketball Scores
|Dickinson Trinity
|55
|Rapid City Christian, SD
|33
|Girls
|Final
|Shiloh Christian
|57
|Oak Grove
|43
|Girls
|Final
|Beulah
|37
|#2 Bottineau (A)
|71
|Girls
|Final
|#3 South Prairie-Max (A)
|76
|Glenburn
|35
|Girls
|Final
|Drake-Anamoose
|37
|#7 TGU (B)
|70
|Girls
|Final
|Dickinson Trinity
|46
|Rapid City Christian, SD
|71
|Boys
|Final
|#5 Shiloh Christian (A)
|84
|Oak Grove
|62
|Boys
|Final
|South Prairie-Max
|71
|Glenburn
|42
|Boys
|Final
|Bottineau
|48
|#2 Grafton (A)
|76
|Boys
|Final
|#4 Westhope-Newburg (B)
|76
|Our Redeemer’s
|49
|Boys
|Final
|Harvey Wells-County
|36
|#3 Bishop Ryan (B)
|52
|Boys
|Final
|Hettinger-Scranton
|27
|#1 Bowman County (B)
|63
|Boys
|Final
Wrestling:
Boys Bismarck Rotary Wrestling Standings
|1. Rapid City Stevens
|151
|2. Watertown
|131.5
|3. Bismarck
|123
|4. Dickinson
|114
|5. Aberdeen Central
|107
Girls Bismarck Rotatory Wrestling
|1. Bismarck
|176.5
|2. Minot
|172
|3. Legacy
|154.5
|4. Watertown
|123
|5. Rapid City Stevens
|104
Hockey:
High School Hockey Scores
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|8
|Bottineau/Rugby Braves
|3
|Boys
|Final
|Mandan Braves
|6
|Williston Coyotes
|0
|Boys
|Final
|West Fargo United
|2
|Minot Majettes
|1
|Girls
|Final