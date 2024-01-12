NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s the second week of our Winter Edition of Friday Night Frenzy! We’ll have coverage from all of Western North Dakota’s biggest games and highlights from the hardwood to the mat. Make sure to follow all season long!

High School Basketball:

High School Basketball Scores

GBB:#2 Legacy Sabers53Mandan Braves68Final
BBB:Legacy Sabers62Mandan Braves69Final
GBB:Our Redeemers53#7 TGU47Final
GBB:Surrey56Glenburn32Final

College Basketball:

College Basketball Scores

MBB:UMary50Augustana83Final
WBB:UMary52Augustana68Final
MBB:Minot State78Sioux Falls60Final
WBB:Minot State62Sioux Falls60Final

Hockey:

High School Hockey Scores

Girls:Mandan Braves2Century Patriots0Final

NAHL Scores

Bismarck Bobcats5North Iowa Bulls1Final
Minot Minotauros2St. Cloud Norsemen3Final