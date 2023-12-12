Walhaug has been a mainstay of the sports community since landing in Surrey back in 1976, where he spent decades in various stints as a coach and athletic director, later spending 19 years as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Minot State.

The long time coach has been an assistant with the Majettes girls basketball team since 2017-2018, and remains an assistant at Minot High.

Congratulations to Gary on a lifetime of achievements and a positive impact in basketball and other sports in our community.