The Minot High girls swim and dive has created a dynasty in the pool, with two dozen team state championships, more than any other team in the state.

Coming off a WDA championship as well as a second place finish at state the Majette’s Swim and Dive team looks to add some more hardware to the trophy case this season.

Last year Minot High finished with three meet titles and return a similar team this year, putting a big target on their backs.

“We have really strong swimmers that I think can get us a lot of points and win a lot of races and even for diving we’re pretty strong there,” said Minot Diver Ella Kesler. “Overall we have a pretty solid team and I think we can be very successful as long as we work as hard as we can.”

Minot High has built a lasting legacy in the pool, totaling 24 state championships that date all the way back to 1978.

With this steady flow of high quality swimmers and divers, what have the Majette’s down to separate themselves from the rest?

“I think we have a long tradition of being Minot High athletes and it’s super exciting for our community to be getting a new pool and a new opportunity to have two teams,” said Minot Head Coach Emily Jensen.

“We have a lot of away meets this year and those are always fun with the bus rides and I think they always bring our team closer together and it’s just a good time,” added Kesler.

With this year being the last year that Minot will have one swim team before breaking into Minot High and Minot North, the Majette’s hope to add one more banner to the wall in their final season.

“Some of their teammates will be going to the Sentinels which is exciting too and an exciting opportunity for more swimmers and divers in our community to get that opportunity to compete,” stated Jensen. “I think that there’s a little drive in them to just maybe go out as strong as we can this year.”

Although breaking into two schools will be a sad goodbye, Jensen says this will give Minot a better opportunity at growing the sport in the community, opening more spots for those who maybe interested in the sport.