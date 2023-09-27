MANDAN, N.D. — The Mandan Braves 2023 season has been filled with success and top finishes. After winning their first WDA title in school history on Monday, they are now focused on the state tournament next week.

For the Braves this season, it’s been all about competition. With depth from top to bottom on the roster, competition in practice has not only improved scores, but motivated each golfer to be at their best.

“They’ve been competing against each other all season long and it gets hard on relationships and things like that but I think it’s really pushed them to get better and their scores have shown that,” head coach Dean Johs says. “Dropping, competing against each other and that will get them ready when we really have some tough competition and we know that’s going to be coming at state.”

“There’s a lot of competition right now because you have so many players that are able to shoot low so it makes it kind of more fun, a competitive side of golf is really fun with being able to know you have to play well in the next tournament is really a fun part of golf this year,” senior Ruby Heydt said.

The Class A Girls state tournament begins on Monday at the Grand Forks Country Club at 9 a.m.