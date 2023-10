The Braves took a clean sweep of the hardware at Tuesday’s Class A State Golf Tournament, as Huettl became the first state medalist in school history and the team won by one stroke over Grand Forks Red River.

Individual Leaderboard

1. Anna Huettl (Mandan) 141 2. Lexie Bartley (Davies) 150 2. Zoe Keene (WF Sheyenne) 150 4. Rose Solberg (Davies) 152 5. Ella Speidel 153

Team Leaderboard