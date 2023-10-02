Hawktree was the site of the two-day Marauders Invitational, with teams from North Dakota and Minnesota hoping to get off to a good start.
Women Individual Leaderboard:
|1. Carrie Carmichael (UMary)
|73
|2. Lauryn Keller (Minot State)
|80
|3. Holly Knudson (Minot State)
|81
|4. Grace Stroh (UMary)
|82
|5. Faith Justesen (University of Jamestown)
|83
Women Team Leaderboard:
|1. University of Mary
|331
|1. Minot State
|331
|3. University of Jamestown
|349
|4. MSU Moorhead
|354
|5. Valley City State
|378
Men Individual Leaderboard:
|1. Jackson Worner (University of Jamestown)
|68
|2. Aiden Knodel (UMary)
|71
|2. Gehrig Geiss (University of Jamestown)
|71
|4. Luke Ashbrook (Alexandria Tech)
|72
|4. Zach Johnson (UMary)
|72
Men Team Leaderboard:
|1. University of Jamestown
|292
|2. Alexandria Tech
|293
|3. Minot State
|297
|4. UMary
|297
|5. University of Jamestown (B)
|312