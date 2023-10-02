Hawktree was the site of the two-day Marauders Invitational, with teams from North Dakota and Minnesota hoping to get off to a good start.

Women Individual Leaderboard:

1. Carrie Carmichael (UMary)73
2. Lauryn Keller (Minot State)80
3. Holly Knudson (Minot State)81
4. Grace Stroh (UMary)82
5. Faith Justesen (University of Jamestown)83

Women Team Leaderboard:

1. University of Mary331
1. Minot State331
3. University of Jamestown349
4. MSU Moorhead354
5. Valley City State378

Men Individual Leaderboard:

1. Jackson Worner (University of Jamestown)68
2. Aiden Knodel (UMary)71
2. Gehrig Geiss (University of Jamestown)71
4. Luke Ashbrook (Alexandria Tech)72
4. Zach Johnson (UMary)72

Men Team Leaderboard:

1. University of Jamestown292
2. Alexandria Tech293
3. Minot State297
4. UMary297
5. University of Jamestown (B)312