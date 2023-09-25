Kindred’s Avery Bartels is once again protecting a lead after day one, looking for a fourth straight state title while defending team champ Oak Grove leads the team leaderboard.
Individual Leaderboard – Round One
|1. Avery Bartels (Kindred)
|70
|2. Trista Bilden (Hatton-Northwood)
|77
|3. Kacie Rexin (Carrington)
|78
|4. Laila Christianson (Des Lacs-Burlington)
|79
|4. Megan Robb (Heart River)
|79
Team Leaderboard – Round One
|1. Oak Grove
|333
|2. Kindred
|343
|3. Heart River
|351
|4. Bottineau
|371
|5. Park River
|374