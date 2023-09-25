Kindred’s Avery Bartels is once again protecting a lead after day one, looking for a fourth straight state title while defending team champ Oak Grove leads the team leaderboard.

Individual Leaderboard – Round One

1. Avery Bartels (Kindred)70
2. Trista Bilden (Hatton-Northwood)77
3. Kacie Rexin (Carrington)78
4. Laila Christianson (Des Lacs-Burlington)79
4. Megan Robb (Heart River)79

Team Leaderboard – Round One

1. Oak Grove333
2. Kindred343
3. Heart River351
4. Bottineau371
5. Park River374