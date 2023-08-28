The Lakers finished first on the team and individual scores as DLB was the host of a Class B Girls Golf meet at Wildwood Country Club, as the state tournament gets underway next month.
Individual Leaderboard
|1. Laila Christianson (DLB)
|79
|2. Avery Ellis (Stanley)
|83
|3. Ava Wallin (Tioga)
|86
|4. Ella Pearson (DLB)
|89
|5. Charlotte Brekhus (Kenmare/Bowbells)
|92
Team Leaderboard
|1. Des Lacs-Burlington
|385
|2. Kenmare/Bowbells
|395
|3. Stanley
|401
|4. Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
|413
|5. Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
|502