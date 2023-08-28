The Lakers finished first on the team and individual scores as DLB was the host of a Class B Girls Golf meet at Wildwood Country Club, as the state tournament gets underway next month.

Individual Leaderboard

1. Laila Christianson (DLB) 79 2. Avery Ellis (Stanley) 83 3. Ava Wallin (Tioga) 86 4. Ella Pearson (DLB) 89 5. Charlotte Brekhus (Kenmare/Bowbells) 92

Team Leaderboard