BISMARCK, N.D. — On Tuesday, the Cenury Golf Invite took center stage at Riverwood Golf Course. The Mandan Braves shined, finishing at the top of the team leaderboard and three top-five finishes on the individual stroke play.

Individual Leaderboard

1. Anna Huettl (Mandan) 75 2. Lauren Beck (Legacy) 78 3. Brittyn Mettler (Mandan) 79 4. Isabella Hale (Mandan) 80 5. Kyndall Peterson (Dickinson) 82

Team Leaderboard