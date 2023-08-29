BISMARCK, N.D. — On Tuesday, the Cenury Golf Invite took center stage at Riverwood Golf Course. The Mandan Braves shined, finishing at the top of the team leaderboard and three top-five finishes on the individual stroke play.
Individual Leaderboard
|1. Anna Huettl (Mandan)
|75
|2. Lauren Beck (Legacy)
|78
|3. Brittyn Mettler (Mandan)
|79
|4. Isabella Hale (Mandan)
|80
|5. Kyndall Peterson (Dickinson)
|82
Team Leaderboard
|1. Mandan
|320
|2. Century
|348
|3. St. Mary’s
|351
|4. Legacy
|356
|5. Jamestown
|367