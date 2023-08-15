BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Day two of the East-West Classic feature some great golf all-around, with players making a push for a title, chasing day one leader Anna Huettl of Mandan.
The Braves senior followed up her sub-par round one with an even-par second round, winning her second event of the NDHSAA season.
Individual Leaderboard:
|1. Anna Huettl
|Mandan
|143
|2. Ella Speidel
|Grand Forks Red River
|147
|2. Rose Solberg
|Fargo Davies
|147
|4. Zoe Keene
|West Fargo Sheyenne
|150
|5. Lexi Bartley
|Fargo Davies
|152
Team Leaderboard:
|1. Grand Forsk Red River
|621
|2. Fargo Davies
|631
|3. Mandan
|647
|4. West Fargo Sheyenne
|683
|5. Wahpeton
|701