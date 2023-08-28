Mckenna Mau has been a mainstay in Region Six girls golf, and she’s just a sophomore.

The Kenmare/Bowbells standout has her sights set on qualifying for the state golf tournament for a third straight season in her fourth year of varsity golf.

Even though she’s an underclassman, McKenna is one of two sophomores on the Honkers golf team that doesn’t feature any upperclassman, part of why she’s excited for the future.

“I keep shooting better every meet, so that’s a good thing. Our team has gotten really good over the years, we have a young team so when I’m a senior, we’re going to be kicking butt,” McKenna said.

“We all kind of help each other, I help a lot of people, we play all the time at our course.”

McKenna added that the chance to go shopping in Fargo is part of why she’s excited for the state golf tournament at Maple River Golf Club in September.