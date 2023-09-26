The Class B State Girls Golf Tournament came to it’s conclusion on Tuesday, including tons of drama for the team title, and another dominant win by a player on a historic streak.
Individual Leaderboard:
|1. Avery Bartels (Kindred)
|139
|2. Kacie Rexin (Carrington)
|156
|3. Elle Nicholas (North Star)
|158
|4. Laila Christianson (Des Lacs-Burlington)
|159
|4. Trista Bilden (Hatton-Northwood)
|159
Team Leaderboard:
|1. Oak Grove
|673*
|2. Kindred
|673
|3. Heart River
|690
|4. Bottineau
|725
|5. Linton-HMB
|768