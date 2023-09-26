The Class B State Girls Golf Tournament came to it’s conclusion on Tuesday, including tons of drama for the team title, and another dominant win by a player on a historic streak.

Individual Leaderboard:

1. Avery Bartels (Kindred)139
2. Kacie Rexin (Carrington)156
3. Elle Nicholas (North Star)158
4. Laila Christianson (Des Lacs-Burlington)159
4. Trista Bilden (Hatton-Northwood)159

Team Leaderboard:

1. Oak Grove673*
2. Kindred673
3. Heart River690
4. Bottineau725
5. Linton-HMB768
*Denotes Tiebreaker Won