Class B Girls Golf is the first fall sport to begin competition, with rainy conditions on the course in Kenmare. The host school took the top spot as a team, and Laila Christianson of DLB finished first as an individual.

Individual Leaderboard

1. Laila Christianson (DLB)84
2. Ella Pearson (DLB)88
3. Avery Ellis (Stanley)91
4. McKenna Mau (Kenmare-Bowbells)96
5. Ava Wallin (Tioga)100

Team Leaderboard

1. Kenmare-Bowbells408
2. Des Lacs-Burlington424
3. Stanley475
4. Tioga518