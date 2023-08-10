Class B Girls Golf is the first fall sport to begin competition, with rainy conditions on the course in Kenmare. The host school took the top spot as a team, and Laila Christianson of DLB finished first as an individual.

Individual Leaderboard

1. Laila Christianson (DLB) 84 2. Ella Pearson (DLB) 88 3. Avery Ellis (Stanley) 91 4. McKenna Mau (Kenmare-Bowbells) 96 5. Ava Wallin (Tioga) 100

Team Leaderboard