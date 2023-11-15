Another top performer on this year’s Mandan golf team will be heading to the next level, as Ruby Heydt put pen to paper Wednesday.

One of the big contributors towards a team state title for the Braves this fall, Heydt will be golfing at the University of Jamestown, a decision that she feels will give her a similar team atmosphere that she’s had during her time in high school.

“The coaches and the team is definitely what I credit to this new team,” says Ruby Heydt. “It’s really exciting to see, Anna, NDSU, and what the team is going to do these next years without us.”