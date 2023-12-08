BISMARCK, N.D. — On Friday, Bismarck gymnastics hosted the Ziegler meet, one of the first big meets of the winter season.

Gymnastics Scoreboard:

1. Dickinson147.625
2. Minot135.125
3. Legacy134.650
4. Century113.000
5. Fargo110.925
All-Around: Elizabeth Karsky (DHS) – 37.625