BISMARCK, N.D. — On Friday, Bismarck gymnastics hosted the Ziegler meet, one of the first big meets of the winter season.
Gymnastics Scoreboard:
|1. Dickinson
|147.625
|2. Minot
|135.125
|3. Legacy
|134.650
|4. Century
|113.000
|5. Fargo
|110.925
