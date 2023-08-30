The UMary Marauders Hockey team enters 2023 with a different feeling, coming off of a loss at the National Tournament, as well as taking a step to the next level in the ACHA, but it’s how a veteran core of players will lead this group to determine how far they can go in their maiden voyage at Division one.

The Marauders believed they were destined for a three-peat when they arrived in Boston last March, but as the puck trickled towards their empty net in an overtime elimination game, that feeling of the end is still with coaches and players.

“You know, I keep on playing in my mind,” says Head Coach Dan Huntley. “I went down to Minneapolis one weekend and spent five hours thinking about that game and what could’ve been different. I wouldn’t have done anything different. You go into it, should we have played a different goalie, should we have done different things. No, we should have done exactly what we did, it just wasn’t our day.”

“We were winning a lot,” says Defenseman Johnny Witzke. “And ending the way we did last year was a little bit more humbling. You got to realize that you aren’t winning all the time. Going into this year, we’re the underdogs, we’re the new guys on the block.”

The Marauders now face the challenge of moving up to the Division I level, one that will present an elevated skillset from teams they will play night in and night out.

“We’re going to have to dump the puck a little bit more than we have because teams with better defensemen are going to play us a little tighter in the neutral zone,” says Huntley. “So our guys are going to have to make decisions in the neutral zone on what is the best scenario.”

“Kind of shorten up the game a little bit,” says Forward Seth Cushing. “Home run passes probably won’t be there. Bigger teams tend to clog up the middle a little bit. They tend to get on you and make things physical. They take guys out of the play. Shorten up the passes. Be quick, be fast, but we have to be shifty and work in tight in spaces.”

Despite the change, the Marauders feel prepared for the move up, already battle-tested with games in previous years against Minot State and Jamestown. The veterans also see the talent on their own ice in the first few days of practice.

“The new guys we got, they have pretty heavy shots,” says Cushing. “Some quick guys out there. It’s nice to see a guy we played against a couple different times now with Heitkamp. But new faces now, everybody brings a different attitude into the locker room, and that makes it a lot of fun to meet the new guys.”

As for the familiar faces, a lot of them know this is their last year of a magical run at the University of Mary, an obvious motivator for a season to prove themselves that they belong at the top level.

“With all those guys leaving, you just want to win it for each other,” says Witzke. “We’ve stuck it out through four years. We’ve won two titles at the Division II level. Some of my best friends I’ve met through this team. You just want to go out there and play for them and it’s going to be a great year for our team if we can play for each other.”