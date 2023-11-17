Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Bobcats returned home to a packed house and a competitive game against the St. Cloud Norsemen.
NAHL Scores:
|Bismarck Bobcats
|5
|St. Cloud Norsemen
|4
|Final-OT
|Minot Minotauros
|2
|North Iowa Bulls
|1
|Final
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Bobcats returned home to a packed house and a competitive game against the St. Cloud Norsemen.
NAHL Scores:
|Bismarck Bobcats
|5
|St. Cloud Norsemen
|4
|Final-OT
|Minot Minotauros
|2
|North Iowa Bulls
|1
|Final
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now