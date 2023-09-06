One of the most coveted trophies in professional hockey made it’s way to Minot, brought to town by one of it’s own.

Former Minotauro and Minot High grad Mason Morelli took a tour along multiple stops with the Calder Cup, a trophy he played a role in winning for the AHL Champion Hershey Bears back in June.

The chance to share in this success with the hometown community is something he’s grateful for.

“It’s very special getting to bring it back in front of friends and family and having a day with it and seeing a bunch of smiles on peoples faces, especially people that I care deeply about. Bringing it home is fun and what it’s all about. All the long days at the rink. Getting to have a moment like this is pretty special to me and I’m very thankful,” Morelli said.