Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — Tuesday night featured one of the best games of the early WDA season, with the Century Patriots and the Minot Magicians combining for 13 goals.

High School Hockey Scores:

Boys:Century Patriots7Minot Magicians6Final
Boys:Bismarck Demons1Mandan Braves7Final
Boys:Hazen-Beulah Northstars0Williston Coyotes4Final
Boys:Dickinson Midgets4Legacy Sabers0Final
Girls:Williston Coyotes3Minot Majettes2Final
GirlsJamestown Blue Jays2West Fargo United3Final