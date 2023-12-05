Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — Tuesday night featured one of the best games of the early WDA season, with the Century Patriots and the Minot Magicians combining for 13 goals.
High School Hockey Scores:
|Boys:
|Century Patriots
|7
|Minot Magicians
|6
|Final
|Boys:
|Bismarck Demons
|1
|Mandan Braves
|7
|Final
|Boys:
|Hazen-Beulah Northstars
|0
|Williston Coyotes
|4
|Final
|Boys:
|Dickinson Midgets
|4
|Legacy Sabers
|0
|Final
|Girls:
|Williston Coyotes
|3
|Minot Majettes
|2
|Final
|Girls
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|2
|West Fargo United
|3
|Final