Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The Century Patriots looked to bounce back against a tough Mandan team, while the Minot boys needed a shootout to get the win.
High School Hockey Scores:
|Girls:
|Century Patriots
|2
|Mandan Braves
|3
|Final
|Girls:
|Dickinson Midgets
|2
|Legacy/Bismarck
|4
|Final
|Boys:
|Mandan Braves
|1
|Century Patriots
|4
|Final
|Boys:
|Bismarck Demons
|1
|Legacy Sabers
|10
|Final
|Boys:
|Minot Magicians
|2
|Devils Lake Firebirds
|1
|Final-SO
|Boys:
|Hazen-Beulah Northstars
|9
|Watford City Wolves
|2
|Final