Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The Century Patriots looked to bounce back against a tough Mandan team, while the Minot boys needed a shootout to get the win.

High School Hockey Scores:

Girls:Century Patriots2Mandan Braves3Final
Girls:Dickinson Midgets2Legacy/Bismarck4Final
Boys:Mandan Braves1Century Patriots4Final
Boys:Bismarck Demons1Legacy Sabers10Final
Boys:Minot Magicians2Devils Lake Firebirds1Final-SO
Boys:Hazen-Beulah Northstars9Watford City Wolves2Final