Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The Century Patriots boys and girls hosted a home-ice doubleheader, welcoming the Fargo Davies Eagles into town.

High School Hockey Scores:

Girls:Century Patriots3Fargo Davies Eagles2Final
Boys:Century Patriots3Fargo Davies Eagles7Final
Girls:Devils Lake Firebirds1Minot Majettes7Final
Girls:Grand Forks Knightriders4Williston Coyotes3Final
Girls:West Fargo United3Dickinson Midgets1Final*
Boys:Bottineau/Rugby3Jamestown Blue Jays4Final
*6-Point Game