Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The Century Patriots boys and girls hosted a home-ice doubleheader, welcoming the Fargo Davies Eagles into town.
High School Hockey Scores:
|Girls:
|Century Patriots
|3
|Fargo Davies Eagles
|2
|Final
|Boys:
|Century Patriots
|3
|Fargo Davies Eagles
|7
|Final
|Girls:
|Devils Lake Firebirds
|1
|Minot Majettes
|7
|Final
|Girls:
|Grand Forks Knightriders
|4
|Williston Coyotes
|3
|Final
|Girls:
|West Fargo United
|3
|Dickinson Midgets
|1
|Final*
|Boys:
|Bottineau/Rugby
|3
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|4
|Final