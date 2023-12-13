Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — It’s been a rollercoaster to start for the Century Patriots girls, but that is expected with a program that is barely a season old, with players and coaches finding the culture in year two.

The hockey season is a long one, especially on the girls side, a battle for points that lands you at a state tournament in early March. Century is hoping to get there, a group that has been tested in tight games.

“It’s a good group of kids,” says Head Coach Tim Meyer. “They are nice and calm, they don’t overreact very much and I think that’s the most important thing. It’s that when you are in those tight games, you can’t really focus on what the scoreboard says. Just got to go out there and play your game and so far we’ve had that mentality and it’s worked out well for us.”

The overlying theme has been being more consistent, not just with play, but with who is lining up where.

“He likes to mix things up early on and see what is working,” says senior Brenna Curl. “But I think we have a lot of depth this year with that experience so it’s been easy to roll three or four lines and six D so that’s been good for us.”

Coach Meyer tinkers with the lines often most years, but this season, with so many returners, it’s been a little more of the same.

“Probably we’re a little bit more consistent this year than I usually am,” says Meyer. “I usually change up those lines quite a bit because we’re in the mindset that you never really know what’s going to happen. You have somebody that’s out sick, you have somebody that’s out hurt, you have to be able to play with other players. But so far, I like what we’ve been able to do. The kids that we’ve put together, we’re hoping to bring a little chemistry, and that builds from last year.”

Players feel that this team has a grit that last year was still trying to find, one that can grind out games and be a little more physical on the ice.

“This year, I think we just have so much more experience,” says Curl. “Last year, I think two-thirds of our girls were rookies coming in. So I think it’s been just a huge advantage to have girls with experience on that team. I think we’re seeing that, getting used to that high school level playing that way. So I think those younger girls that are maybe second years are bringing a lot of good experience to the team.”

The consensus around the league is that more teams can win a title than ever, even across the board, giving a sense of belief that this year’s Century team can join the list of banners raised by Blizzard teams past.

“You know, a big part of that will have to come down to playing well defensively and getting good goaltending,” says Meyer. “That’s because we don’t expect any blowouts this year. It’s going to be tight action. it’s going to be exciting. It’s always fun to play in those one-goal games. So it’s good preparations for what we’ll see the rest of the year here.”