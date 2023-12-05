Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — This season, the Century Patriots return a ton of experience and chemistry on the ice, something that is a big change from a year ago.

But what also is changing is some of the roles players have had to take on. standout and Maine commit Brenna Curl is shifting to the defensive line this season, a position she hopes to play in college, and a position that coaches hope will take Century far.

“It just puts her in a different spot,” says head coach Tim Meyer. “Maybe increases the amount of ice time she’s able to get out there. So it was one where we didn’t know if we were going to do that. We don’t know if we’re going to stick with it. We still have the ability to move her around when we need her.”

“I like playing D because you can see the whole play and you can slow the game down,” says Curl. “I think I’m trying to do that while I’m here, slow the game down and distribute the puck more. I’m also able to play a little offense as well because I think I’m more of an offensive defenseman.”

The Patriots have a weekend tilt in the Fargo area, taking on West Fargo United on Friday, and the Fargo North-South Spruins on Saturday.