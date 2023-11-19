The Minot Majettes replace six seniors from a team that finished third at last year’s state tournament, but their stalwart in goal is one of the key players returning.

KX Sports Hockey Athlete of the Year Jillian Ackerman is back in goal for Minot, the all-state net-minder looks to add to her program record 15 shutouts in her final season of prep hockey.

For the first time in her career, Ackerman is a captain for the Majettes, a formal title for a leadership role she’s taken throughout her time on the ice.

“Really just make sure everyone is doing what they are supposed to be doing. Keep everyone in the locker room on and off the ice together as a team and help us work together,” Ackerman said.

“On the ice, off the ice, as a person, you couldn’t ask for a better person to lean on and to expect big things out of. We know she’s played in many big spots for us and has succeeded in many big spots and we know that we’re going to get that out of her again. She’s going to be wearing the C for a reason this year,” Co-head coach Chris Stokke said.