Minot, ND (KXNET) — Coming off a run to the state tournament, Minot Boys Hockey has a notable change in the coaching staff heading into the new season.

Former assistant Jordan Willert moves into the co-head coach role alongside Jason Bennett, as John Grubb takes over an assistant position.

Jordan calls this job a “Dream come true,” considering his dad John coached the Magi from the late 80’s until the early 2000’s, including a run to the state title in 1992.

As a former player himself, Jordan knows the identity of Magi Hockey, and hopes redefine what the program is best known for.

“We’re going to outwork teams. I think it’s something that Minot, I don’t want to say struggles with, but we’ve always out skilled teams. Well now, I want to take that skill and I want that to become that hunter mentality. We’re going to hunt pucks down, we’re going to get on that stuff and we’re going to be hard to play against,” Jordan Willert said.

“It’s going to all start in practice. Practice is going to play the biggest role if we can make sure we’re physical and go hard to the puck in practice, it’s going to translate to the games and that’s the biggest thing. The coaches have said right away at the beginning of the season that we’re going to start being a more physical team than we have been,” Senior Defenseman Jaxson Radke said.