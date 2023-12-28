Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The Legacy Sabers returned home for a matinee battle with the Bottineau-Rugby Braves, with both teams looking for points in the standings.

High School Hockey Scores:

Boys:Legacy Sabers4Bottineau-Rugby Braves2Final
Boys:River Falls (WI)2Century Patriots3Final
Boys:Dickinson Midgets2Rapid City (SD)7Final
Boys:Roseau (MN)7Minot Magicians1Final
Boys:Williston Coyotes3Hazen/Beulah Northstars1Final
Girls:Fargo Davies Eagles4Jamestown Blue Jays5Final
Girls:Century Patriots6Devils Lake Firebirds2Final