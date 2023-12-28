Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The Legacy Sabers returned home for a matinee battle with the Bottineau-Rugby Braves, with both teams looking for points in the standings.
High School Hockey Scores:
|Boys:
|Legacy Sabers
|4
|Bottineau-Rugby Braves
|2
|Final
|Boys:
|River Falls (WI)
|2
|Century Patriots
|3
|Final
|Boys:
|Dickinson Midgets
|2
|Rapid City (SD)
|7
|Final
|Boys:
|Roseau (MN)
|7
|Minot Magicians
|1
|Final
|Boys:
|Williston Coyotes
|3
|Hazen/Beulah Northstars
|1
|Final
|Girls:
|Fargo Davies Eagles
|4
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|5
|Final
|Girls:
|Century Patriots
|6
|Devils Lake Firebirds
|2
|Final