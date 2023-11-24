BISMARCK, N.D. — This season marks the start of a new era for Legacy Sabers hockey with new co-head coaches.

After a strong finish a year ago with a WDA tournament title, the Sabers are looking to build off of that. With a pair of scrimmages under the belt ahead of the regular season, Legacy knows what they need to do in order to find success.

“Last year, we had a great end to the season,” co-head coach Wade Davison says. “Our core leadership group is coming back. We have a lot of high hopes with where we’re going to go this season, but obviously these first two games are showing that we have a lot of work to do. We’re not switching up our systems in a big way. We’re comfortable with myself and Ryan as the new leaders of the team going forward. I think we have a great foundation to build on.”