The UMary Marauders and Minot State battled in the Capital City on Wednesday, the second time they’ve faced off this season.
ACHA Hockey Scores:
|#4 UMary
|2
|#1 Minot State
|4
|Final*
|Dakota College at Bottineau
|7
|Lake Region State
|1
|Final**
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
The UMary Marauders and Minot State battled in the Capital City on Wednesday, the second time they’ve faced off this season.
ACHA Hockey Scores:
|#4 UMary
|2
|#1 Minot State
|4
|Final*
|Dakota College at Bottineau
|7
|Lake Region State
|1
|Final**
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now