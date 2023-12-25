Minot State Men’s Hockey faces arguably it’s toughest competition ever this week in a pair of exhibition games against NCAA foes.

The Beavers play at 20th ranked Colorado College, who swept UND earlier this month, on Friday, December 29. MSU then turns around to face number five Denver on Saturday, December 30.

This step up in competition doesn’t change the team’s preparation for these tough tests on the road, something Head Coach Wyatt Waselenchuk emphasized to his players leading up to the road trip.

“I think the biggest thing is you approach it like any other game. I think as soon as you start trying to change things and do too much, it’s not going to bode well for you, so I think that’s been the message to our guys is stick with what we do, we’ve just got to do it a lot faster and a lot harder and just go out and enjoy it. At the end of the day, it’s still a hockey game, regardless of the level they’re playing at,” Waselenchuk said.