The top-ranked Beavers picked up a shutout and another victory on the season over the Marauders in their first game at home in 2024.
|#1 Minot State
|3
|#10 U Mary
|0
|Final
by: Brandon Gardner
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brandon Gardner
Posted:
Updated:
The top-ranked Beavers picked up a shutout and another victory on the season over the Marauders in their first game at home in 2024.
|#1 Minot State
|3
|#10 U Mary
|0
|Final
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now