Minot and Bismarck played at the Maysa Arena for a second time in two days on Saturday before the series shifts to Bismarck on Sunday.
|Minot Minotauros
|4
|Bismarck Bobcats
|3
|Final/SO
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
Minot and Bismarck played at the Maysa Arena for a second time in two days on Saturday before the series shifts to Bismarck on Sunday.
|Minot Minotauros
|4
|Bismarck Bobcats
|3
|Final/SO
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now