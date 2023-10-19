MINOT, N.D. — For the first of multiple times this season, the Minot-Bismarck rivalry was renewed in NAHL Hockey at the Maysa Arena in Minot for their only matchup this month.
|Minot Minotauros
|4
|Bismarck Bobcats
|5
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
MINOT, N.D. — For the first of multiple times this season, the Minot-Bismarck rivalry was renewed in NAHL Hockey at the Maysa Arena in Minot for their only matchup this month.
|Minot Minotauros
|4
|Bismarck Bobcats
|5
|Final
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now