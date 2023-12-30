BISMARCK, N.D. — On Saturday, a pair of WDA girls hockey teams hit the ice. Bismarck Legacy defeated East Grand Forks in overtime, and Mandan crusied against Aberdeen.
Hockey Scoreboard:
|East Grand Forks
|3
|Legacy Bismarck
|4*
|Aberdeen
|1
|Mandan
|5
