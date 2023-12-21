BISMARCK, N.D. — On Thursday, a pair of WDA girls hockey matchups took center stage with Century battling Legacy-Bismarck and Mandan hosting Williston.
Hockey Scoreboard:
|Legacy-Bismarck
|0
|Century
|5
|Williston
|1
|Mandan
|2
