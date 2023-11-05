The longtime head coach of DCB Men’s Hockey set a historic milestone earlier this season, becoming the winningest coach in program history.

Rybchinski picked up his 325th victory in a 10-2 win over Lake Region State, putting him ahead of former head coach Garry Warren.

Leading the program to 7 ACJA National Titles at DCB, Rybchinski credits support he’s gotten on and off the ice for the historic run of success.

It’s a good honor you know. I’ve had some great people help me along the way with my family and also all of the player, they’re the one who win those games and I’m just real lucky to be coach of this program,” Rybchinski said.

“It was a good accomplishment to get that for him. He’s been the coach here 20 plus years. He’s really represented this program and so we were happy to get that for him. It was a good team win and a good all around day for the program,” Sophomore Center Aiden Morelli said.