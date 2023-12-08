Mandan, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Braves hosted the Devils Lake Firebirds Friday, with the home team overcoming an early deficit.

High School Hockey Scores:

Girls:Mandan Braves6Devils Lake Firebirds2Final
Girls:West Fargo United7Century Patriots0Final
Girls:Williston Coyotes2Fargo Davies Eagles3Final*
Girls:Fargo North-South Spruins6Legacy/Bismarck1Final
Girls:Minot Majettes0Jamestown Blue Jays1Final
Girls:Dickinson Midgets0Grand Forks Knightriders3Final
Boys:Dickinson MidgetsvsCentury PatriotsPPD
*Denotes Shootout