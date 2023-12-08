Mandan, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Braves hosted the Devils Lake Firebirds Friday, with the home team overcoming an early deficit.
High School Hockey Scores:
|Girls:
|Mandan Braves
|6
|Devils Lake Firebirds
|2
|Final
|Girls:
|West Fargo United
|7
|Century Patriots
|0
|Final
|Girls:
|Williston Coyotes
|2
|Fargo Davies Eagles
|3
|Final*
|Girls:
|Fargo North-South Spruins
|6
|Legacy/Bismarck
|1
|Final
|Girls:
|Minot Majettes
|0
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|1
|Final
|Girls:
|Dickinson Midgets
|0
|Grand Forks Knightriders
|3
|Final
|Boys:
|Dickinson Midgets
|vs
|Century Patriots
|PPD