Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — While some can feel groggy coming back from the holiday break, the UMary Marauders are hoping that it’s rest that will let them pick up right where they left off back in December.

While going home for the holiday can be relaxing, for the seventh-ranked team in the nation, the itch to get back on the ice can develop quickly.

“It’s usually about two days and I’m like, I got to start skating again,” says Isaiah Thomas. “Because you get to that three, four-day mark and you start losing your legs and so two or three days, you want to get back on the ice.”

Friday, the Marauders returned to practice for the first time in almost a month, the mood loose as the team tried to shake off the rust.

“You know, just get them on the ice, get them together,” says head coach Dan Huntley. “Let them talk, let them be friends, get excited about being back and together again in the locker room without school and they’ve got all kinds of stories I’m sure they’re sharing with each other.”

The Marauders getting hot down the stretch, winning eight of their last 10, and now hope that it can translate into 2024.

“We’ve got a lot of skilled guys,” says Seth Cushing. “Defensively, we’re pretty good. I think we obviously got to focus on staying defense first and then playing a 200-foot game from there. But towards the end of the year, we want to get a bunch of guys hot and start scoring goals.”

“You know, if we take away time and space in the D-zone especially, a lot of teams can’t keep up with us when it comes to the end of the second and third period,” says Thomas. “So our speed is a big difference in playing the defensive side of the puck. And then working teams down, again with that speed, it’s hard to play at that pace for a full 60.”

UMary is doing all of this without their captain Johnny Witzke, out with a broken finger, but the hope is that he returns soon.

“We’ve had to learn a little bit more of how to play. We’ve had to go deeper into our lineup on a daily basis,” says Huntley. “Other guys have had to step up into that role.”

“Cause we’re doing this right now without our captain and a guy that’s been an All-American before and he’s a very good hockey player,” says Cushing. “So we’re doing it without him and if he comes back, it’s just more firepower added to the lineup.”

The goal is a conference championship, and the Marauders control their destiny. It’s all about playing the same brand of hockey that raises banners at Starion.

“If we can do this now, we can feel the pressure of winning a national championship and trying to do it on our home ice, which we’ve been very successful over time,” says Huntley. “And if we can make it through those battles, then we’ve got a better opportunity to feel confident going into March.”