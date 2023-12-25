For those who know Realm, he is known for his play on the baseball diamond. However, on the internet, people see him on TikTok as Rodgers Realm. An account dedicated to Aaron Rodgers with impersonations of the 4-time NFL Most Valuable Player.

“I’m from Wisconsin,” he says. “I’m a huge Packer fan. Ever since I was little led to me being a huge Aaron Rodgers fan. Just love him. One of my best friends, Avery, sends me this TikTok. It’s Carter Thompson imitating Aaron Rodgers. On the screen, it says, ‘Aaron Rodgers be like’ and he’s acting like Aaron Rodgers doing the plays, doing the throws. He’s like, ‘Dude, you could do way better than this.’ I’m like, ‘Okay,’ we got to go record a video doing this just for fun, just kind of as a joke. We go out to the field. There’s people on the field, I don’t care. I’m screaming, ‘green 18, green 18.’ Running Rodgers plays, flipping it, doing play actions, all kinds of stuff.”

While the account saw success from the start, the Rodgers Realm account received a major boost following the season-ending injury that Rodgers suffered in early September.

“The growth kind of hit right away,” Realm says. “It was just dumb luck. I don’t know why. For some reason, I just put the camera on and do my thing and it goes well. It was kind of buzzing before Rodgers tore his Achilles. After that, I thought it was done for me. You know, Rodgers isn’t playing. It’s all over. I just stayed with it doubled since then, and it’s just been going good ever since.”

“It’s just kind of crazy to me,” Realm’s friend Marcus Kruzan says. “We’re not super famous or anything, but we’ve accumulated close to 50,000 followers and that’s so many people. To see how many people it reaches and so many people just go crazy for it.”

A key piece to the account’s popularity is that Realm has not revelead his real name. With his true identity being hidden, it brings people back to the TikTok wanting to find out. However, Realm says that he will only reveal his name under one condition.

“We had like a goal of 150 followers name reveal and then we got there and then people are like bugging us for the name reveal and we’re like, so let’s just put it up,” Kruzan says. “It just kept going up and people still want the name reveal.”

“I revealed my name as Aaron Rodgers,” Realm adds. “Most people found me from the joke of a name reveal. So now I just say, I’m going to reveal my name. I don’t do it. I don’t do it. Until I meet Aaron Rodgers, I’m not going to do it.”

The Rodgers Realm persona has extended beyond TikTok with Realm’s teammates, along with others across the country, trying to do their best impersonations of Rodgers.

“It gives us something to bond over and something where, again, we can compete on who can have the best Rodgers impression,” Realm’s baseball teammate Jacob Thomas says. “It gives us something to do when we’re in the locker room.”

“Seeing all the people at his school do it and then even here, like at the college I’m at, so many people have come up to me and then they’ll give me like a green 18,” Kruzan adds. “The guys on my team during practice, they’ll see me and they’ll do like a play action and everything. So just to see everyone kind of hop on it was super cool.”

When Realm looks back at the TikTok journey he began in August, he says that the success he’s had on the popular social media platform doesn’t feel real.

“I made the account expecting zero followers, zero views, made it as a joke,” he says. “It’s been extremely fun. It seems fake, seems surreal and it’s only 50K, that’s a lot of people, But, when I see someone of 50K, I’m like, ‘Oh, they’re not really that famous,’ but it’s more than you think when it’s your account looking at it. So it’s pretty wild.”