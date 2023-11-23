For those who know Sara Hegerle, she is known for her love of sports and coaching, winning a state title with the Blue Jays during her time at Jamestown High.

“Encouraging kids and building them up,” she says. “We all have different stories. I am blessed and honored to be a part of their stories. It’s a short period of time that you can speak into them, love them, encourage them.”

But she almost lost that passion before joining the Blue Jays. Hegerle fighting a long battle with a gambling addiction that she says has dated back to her childhood years.

“I can remember feeling that this is something I want to do,” Hegerle says. “Then that just moved into playing bingo with my mom and dad at Big Top Bingo in Fargo and just like the weekly thing that I thought was entertaining, and it soon then turned into something more than that. And for me it was about escaping from my real life. Like that was hard. Just being at home with my kids or whatever, I just needed to get away and my escape was the casino.”

In her adult years, Hegerle tried various methods in attempt to stop going to the casino, but nothing worked. And as time went on, the worse it got.

“My family,” Hegerle says. “My husband and my three kids. You know, I used to put pictures up of them in my car, hoping that it would stop me from going to the casino. You think you have these pictures, looking at these three little girls that need their mom, and need food, need a house, need car. My husbands at work every day working and here I am spending his money. Like, I though that would be enough to stop me, but that’s not how addiction works.”

Hegerle’s addiction came to light when her church found out about what was going on. It was at this time, she knew that a change was needed.

“They brought me into the church and they said ‘hey we want to get you help,'” Hegerle says. “‘We’re not going to fire you. We want you to go to treatment. We want you to get help.’ I had to tell my husband and I had to stand in front of the congregation what I had done. And it was so cool because they immediately prayed for me and they helped me through treatment. They visited me during treatment. They wrote me letters.

The mother of three spent 30 days at a treatment center where she fully committed, focusing on controlling the addiction that had hurt her for years.

“It was terrible and awesome at the same time,” Hegerle says. “Every single day I had to look through all the terrible things I had done in my addiction. They have you write down all the money you spent. All the money you didn’t make. All the lies you told. All the concerts you missed of your kids. I mean, that was painful, but I took it really seriously because I knew I didn’t want to go back to the life I had lived. And I cried so many days straight because I was so sad, but so relieved. Like, finally, I feel like I have a breath of fresh air that I hadn’t felt for so many years. I mean, 15 years is a long time to think about suicide every day.”

Hegerle has been clean since 2009 and since then, has never had a desire to go back to where she was. By telling her story, she wants everyone to know that there is hope.

“There are a lot of people that suffer,” Hegerle says. “There are a lot of people that suffer with addiction, or depression, or anxiety, but just know that there is hope and there is good stuff in this world. There are moments of dark. There are moments of scary and anxiety and all the things, but through Jesus, there is hope. It’s so cool because you can’t get that hope anywhere else.”