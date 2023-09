NROTH DAKTOA (KXNET) — The NDHSAA has approved a three-class system for volleyball for the year 2025.

This was voted upon by the board at an NDHSAA special meeting on September 5.

Details of the new system are still incoming, but it has been approved by the board.

Earlier this year, the NDHSAA approved the three-class basketball system, and volleyball could follow a similar pattern, however, details are still being ironed out.