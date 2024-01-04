Kylie Simpson has been a standout athlete at Bottineau in basketball, volleyball, along with track and field, but her athletics career is set to continue on the hardwood.

The returning all-region guard has over 1,000 career points, signing to play college basketball at Williston State.

The Tetons current success and the proximity to home were part of her decision before finishing her last season with the Stars

“It’s just crazy that it’s come to an end here almost, but I just want to thank my coach for sure. He’s pushed me and wanted me to continue and wanted me to continue. And my teammates, my teammates have really helped me and pushed me. It’s definitely hard leaving some sports behind. Not playing volleyball or track. I love basketball, it’s my favorite sport, so I’m just really excited to do it,” Kylie said.

“There was a lot of good options for her and she had to think through it herself. Myself and Brandy were just there to help guide her in her decision. Ultimately, it was her choice and when her and I went out there and visited, it was kind of a few days after that she was kind of set in what she had decided,” Kylie’s dad Nate Simpson said.

Nate has been an assistant for the Stars throughout Kylie’s playing career, getting to coach now freshman daughter Logyn as well.

“Another crazy thing is that he sees the perspective that I see on the bench and having him as a coach and dad perspective is really special and just having him with me is really cool,” Kylie said.

“It’s been such a blessing for me to be able to be a part of her basketball career, like I said, from third grade, on up to her senior year. I kind of joke that I’ve got a front row seat to my daughter and daughters now play the sport they love and I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s just been so awesome for me,” Nate said.