BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Division A & B Boys Basketball.

Division A

TeamPointsRecord
1. Devils Lake (15)861-0
2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (2)670-0
3. Kindred (1)550-0
4. Beulah220-0
5. Central Cass200-0
Receiving Votes: Shiloh Christian, Turtle Mountain, Thompson, Grafton

Division B

TeamPointsRecord
1. Bowman County (12)1740-0
2. North Star (4)1581-0
3. Sargent County (2)1400-0
4. Bishop Ryan1111-0
5. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier1040-0
6. Linton-HMB861-0
7. Westhope-Newburg851-0
8. Flasher520-0
9. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich310-0
10. Hankinson211-0
Receiving Votes: South Border, May-Port CG, Washburn, Garrison