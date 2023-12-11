BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Division A & B Boys Basketball.
Division A
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1. Devils Lake (15)
|86
|1-0
|2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (2)
|67
|0-0
|3. Kindred (1)
|55
|0-0
|4. Beulah
|22
|0-0
|5. Central Cass
|20
|0-0
Division B
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1. Bowman County (12)
|174
|0-0
|2. North Star (4)
|158
|1-0
|3. Sargent County (2)
|140
|0-0
|4. Bishop Ryan
|111
|1-0
|5. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier
|104
|0-0
|6. Linton-HMB
|86
|1-0
|7. Westhope-Newburg
|85
|1-0
|8. Flasher
|52
|0-0
|9. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich
|31
|0-0
|10. Hankinson
|21
|1-0