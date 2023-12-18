BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Division A & B Boys Basketball.
Division A
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1. Devils Lake (20)
|104
|2-0
|2. Kindred (1)
|80
|2-0
|3. Grafton
|43
|3-0
|4. Central Cass
|40
|3-0
|5. Beulah
|37
|1-0
Division B
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1. Bowman County (15)
|204
|3-0
|2. North Star (4)
|181
|3-0
|3. Sargent County (2)
|167
|2-0
|4. Bishop Ryan
|139
|4-0
|5. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier
|125
|3-0
|6. Westhope-Newburg
|109
|3-0
|7. Linton-HMB
|84
|2-0
|8. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich
|52
|2-0
|9. Hankinson
|39
|3-0
|10. Flasher
|23
|1-1