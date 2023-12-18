BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has released the latest polls for North Dakota Division A & B Boys Basketball.

Division A

TeamPointsRecord
1. Devils Lake (20)1042-0
2. Kindred (1)802-0
3. Grafton433-0
4. Central Cass403-0
5. Beulah371-0
Receiving Votes: Shiloh Christian, Thompson, Des Lacs-Burlington

Division B

TeamPointsRecord
1. Bowman County (15)2043-0
2. North Star (4)1813-0
3. Sargent County (2)1672-0
4. Bishop Ryan1394-0
5. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier1253-0
6. Westhope-Newburg1093-0
7. Linton-HMB842-0
8. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich522-0
9. Hankinson393-0
10. Flasher231-1
Receiving Votes: South Border, Cavalier, Washburn, Garrison, Mohal-Lansford-Sherwood, Williston Trinity Christian